Second Niger Bridge to be ready before Christmas —Presidency

The Muhammadu Buhari-led government is ready to deliver the Second Niger Bridge project before Christmas as pledged, the presidency has stated.

This was made known on Thursday by Bashir Ahmad the Senior Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, on his verified Twitter handle.

He stated that an asphalt laying and installation of light poles had been set on ground on the Second Niger Bridge, according to the progress report

The Presidential media aide said: “This is our very own Second Niger Bridge, but majority of Nigerians prefer to call it ‘Muhammadu Buhari Bridge’’

“A 1.6 KM long bridge, upon completion, the MBB will ease traffic flow, improve safety and create opportunities for local residents and Nigerians in general”.

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

