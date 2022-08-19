News
Niger Republic denies receiving cars worth N1.14bn from Nigerian govt
Niger Republic has denied the claim of Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government donated 10 vehicles worth N1.14 billion to the country.
Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, had disclosed a document indicating President Muhammadu Buhari earmarked N1.14 billion for the purchase of vehicles for the West African nation.
Following his disclosure, the Minister of Finance backed President Buhari’s action, stating that it was to the benefit of Nigeria, as both countries are fighting against terrorism across their borders.
However, Niger Republic’s Minister of Defence, Alkassoum Indatou, denied his country received any vehicle donation from President Buhari, disclosing that there was no truth in Ahmed’s statement.
Read also: Niger Republic honours Matawalle, Dangote, 3 others with national award
While Ahmed said the Nigerien Government requested the vehicles, Indatou said only Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, donated five Hilux cars to Niger Republic’s regional government in Maradi.
According to a report by This Day, Indatou, in a translated statement by a top Nigerien official privy to the issues, said, “It is only the State of Zamfara which has given five vehicles to the Maradi region, four of which have already been received, it is not the federal government as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria Zainab Ahmed declared.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...