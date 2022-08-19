Niger Republic denies receiving cars worth N1.14bn from Nigerian govt

Niger Republic has denied the claim of Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government donated 10 vehicles worth N1.14 billion to the country.

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, had disclosed a document indicating President Muhammadu Buhari earmarked N1.14 billion for the purchase of vehicles for the West African nation.

Following his disclosure, the Minister of Finance backed President Buhari’s action, stating that it was to the benefit of Nigeria, as both countries are fighting against terrorism across their borders.

However, Niger Republic’s Minister of Defence, Alkassoum Indatou, denied his country received any vehicle donation from President Buhari, disclosing that there was no truth in Ahmed’s statement.

While Ahmed said the Nigerien Government requested the vehicles, Indatou said only Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, donated five Hilux cars to Niger Republic’s regional government in Maradi.

According to a report by This Day, Indatou, in a translated statement by a top Nigerien official privy to the issues, said, “It is only the State of Zamfara which has given five vehicles to the Maradi region, four of which have already been received, it is not the federal government as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria Zainab Ahmed declared.”

