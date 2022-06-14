Politics
CNG links low voters’ registration in north to Buhari’s poor performance
Apex Northern socio-cultural organisation, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has decried the apparent voter apathy in the region following the low turnout of residents for the continues voters registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Spokesman of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who raised the alarm on Monday while addressing journalists at the end of the group’s meeting in Kano, said observations by the CNG indicated that there was “poor participation in the ongoing voter’s registration in the Northern part of the country compared to other regions.”
Suleiman attributed the low turnout of eligible voters to the huge disappointment of northerners in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years.
Read also:North more comfortable with S'South President not S'East in 2023 —CNG
He said there are fears that the outcome of the recently held party primaries, especially that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may have further made a large percentage of northerners to “care less about who would emerge winner in the 2023 election with the monetisation of the process.”
The CNG appealed to northerners not to be discouraged by the turnout of events in the country but to go out and obtain their permanent voters’ cards which is the only “sure way of ensuring leadership that will address our limitations.”
The CNG also enjoined northern voters to go for “only candidates with pronounced credibility, competence, capacity and with the antecedent of expressly identifying with their problems around security, the economy and education.
