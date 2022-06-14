Politics
Buhari meets APC governors over Tinubu’s running mate
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
Although details of the meeting which was held behind closed doors were not made public it was believed to have been called to discuss the matter of a running mate to the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.
More to come…
