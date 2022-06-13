Politics
Buhari’s administration worse than military govt – Melaye
The former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Monday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the myriads of challenges in the country.
Melaye, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said Nigeria currently has a government without governance.
He decried the worsening insecurity, poverty, and the humongous corruption in the country under Buhari’s watch.
READ ALSO: From PDP, Dino Melaye cries out over Buhari’s request to APC governors
He boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would stroll to victory in the 2023 presidential election.
The garrulous ex-lawmaker described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a baby-weight to Atiku.
“By 12:00 p.m. on the presidential election day, the election is over. We are celebrating that Bola Tinubu won the APC presidential primary,” Melaye said.
Details later…
