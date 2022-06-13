Buhari’s administration worse than military govt – Melaye

The former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Monday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the myriads of challenges in the country.

Melaye, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said Nigeria currently has a government without governance.

He decried the worsening insecurity, poverty, and the humongous corruption in the country under Buhari’s watch.

He boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would stroll to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The garrulous ex-lawmaker described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a baby-weight to Atiku.

“By 12:00 p.m. on the presidential election day, the election is over. We are celebrating that Bola Tinubu won the APC presidential primary,” Melaye said.

