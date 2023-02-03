International
Convicted Mafia killer, caught in France working as chef, 16yrs after he escaped prison
A convicted Italian Mafia killer, Edgardo Greco, who escaped from prison custody in 2006, has been caught in France having worked as a pizza chef for at least three years.
Greco was captured on Thursday in Saint-Étienne, according to Italian authorities, making it the second high-profile mafia arrest in the last one month.
Two weeks ago, a top Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested after being on the run for 30 years when he was detained on a visit to a clinic in Sicily.
Both men were wanted for carrying out grisly murders in the 1990s, an official statement said.
“While Messina Denaro was the boss of bosses for Sicily’s notorious “Cosa Nostra”, Greco was part of the “Ndrangheta” organised crime mob who originated from the Calabria region in Italy’s deep south,” the official said.
According to Italian media, the “Ndrangheta” are now the most powerful mafia in Italy with their tentacles stretching across Europe and South America.
READ ALSO:Deadly Italian Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, arrested after 30 years on the run
Greco, 63, was wanted for the murder of two brothers during a mafia gang war between two gangs in the early 1990s.
The victims, Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, were beaten to death at a fishmonger’s in the small town of Cosenza in January 1991, the media said.
“Their bodies were never found and are believed to have been dissolved in acid,” it said.
“Greco was part of a rival gang and he was also accused of the attempted murder of another man later that year in the same town.
“When a trial judge issued an arrest warrant for him in 2006, Greco went on the run. But eight years later, he settled in the French city of Saint-Étienne, south-west of Lyon, eventually taking up the job of pizzaiolo in an Italian restaurant.
“Greco took on a new identity, calling himself Paolo Dimitrio. By now, he had been given a life sentence back in Italy and was the subject of a European arrest warrant.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...