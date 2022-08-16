Cooking gas price rises by over 100%

The price of household cooking gas known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rose by over 100 per cent year-on-year, the latest report from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas), according to the report, increased by 7.57 per cent.

According to NBS price watch data for June 2022, the commodity’s price increased from N3,921.35 recorded in May 2022 to N4,218.38 in June 2022.

This implies a 103.93 per cent increase from June 2021 when a 5kg gas was sold for N2,069.

The report on state profile analysis said Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of cooking gas with N4,650, followed by Gombe with N4,566 and Niger with N4,540.

On the other hand, Zamfara recorded the lowest average price with N3,700 during the period, while Yobe and Kano had N3,820 and N3,875 respectively.

“In addition, the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG with N4,378.95, followed by the North-East with N4,301.48, while the North-West recorded the lowest with N3,994.57,” the report added.

Similarly, the Bureau stated that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 8.70 percent on a month-on-month basis from N8,726.30 in May 2022 to N9,485.91 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, it said the price rose by 121.17percent from N4,289.05 in June 2021.

