Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariffs will worsen plight of Nigerians —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the rising cost of electricity and price of cooking gas in the country, saying it will worsen the plight of Nigerians.

According to the Christian body, the citizens already have enough on their plate with the heightened insecurity in the country, calling on the government to initiate an “all-inclusive” security dialogue with stakeholders towards finding solutions to the security challenges.

In a communiqué signed by its general secretary, Joseph Daramola, CAN commended the security agencies for their timely rescue of the kidnapped students of the University of Abuja. However, the Christian body charged the security agencies to maintain the tempo in responding to distress calls from Nigerians.

Concerning the 2023 elections, CAN encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare their voters’ cards for elections.

Meanwhile, the association expressed worry over the extortion of returning Nigerians at the country’s airports, asking the federal government to provide an efficient payment scheme.

“The national executive council appreciates the recent efforts of the security agencies for the prompt action taken to rescue the staff members of the Federal University of Abuja who were recently kidnapped,” the communiqué read.

“CAN challenges the security agencies to respond quickly to distress calls and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“It further calls on the federal government to do all it can to release the abducted innocent people in captivity unconditionally without further loss of lives.

“On the need for prompt action by security agencies, CAN also wishes to advise the federal, states, and local government areas to immediately initiate an all-inclusive security dialogue with all stakeholders. This will help towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.

“CAN acknowledges the resilience of Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardships and insecurities in the country and advises the federal government to not worsen the situation with increasing electricity tariffs, prices of cooking gas, and merely allocating funds for maintenance of roads without corresponding visible impacts.

“As the nation prepares for the electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 general elections, CAN urges all Christians and citizens that are of age to without delay take advantage of INEC’s revalidation of voters’ cards exercise and register to get their voters’ cards.

“Politicians should conduct themselves in a manner that will bring peace and unity. Youths should not allow any selfish office-seeker to use them to cause violence before, during, and after the politicking exercise.

“CAN advises the Federal Government to put in place a better administration of the QR Barcode reader payment required for returning to Nigeria from overseas. A situation where Nigerians are subjected to intimidation abroad because of the negligence of the duty of the officials is very embarrassing.

“Also, the ugly practice by some government officials extorting money from citizens coming back home without remitting the same to government coffers must be checked,” it added.

