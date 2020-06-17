Court extends order stopping Obaseki from arresting Oshiomhole

The order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja barring Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from arresting the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been extended by the court.

The court gave the extension order on Wednesday as Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered all parties involved in the matter to stay action till June 29 when the court will hear a motion challenging its jurisdiction to entertain an application Oshiomhole filed for the protection of his fundamental human rights.

Other Respondents in the matter are; Edo State government, the Attorney- General and Commissioner of Justice of Edo state, Chairman of the panel of inquiry, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service.

The court, on June had ruled in favour of Oshiomhole, restraining Governor Obaseki and other respondents from taking steps to arrest Oshiomhole, who is a former governor of the state, over the report of the Justice Oyomire-led panel that indicted him for corruption and diversion of public funds.

The judge also ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction.

