Court grants Reps majority leader, Ado-Doguwa, bail

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunus of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Monday granted bail to the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Ado-Doguwa, who is representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the lower chamber, was arraigned by the police on a six-count charge of conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, arson, inciting public disturbance, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was earlier arraigned at the Kano Senior Magistrate’s Court for alleged murder on March 1.

The lawmaker was arrested at the Aminu Kano International Airport last Tuesday for alleged involvement in the destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office during the February 25 presidential and parliamentary elections in the state.

Two persons were also burnt to death when the attackers set ablaze vehicles parked in the building.

Ado-Doguwa in a motion ex-parte filed by his lawyer, Mr. Nureini Jimoh (SAN), asked the court to grant him an unconditional bail pending hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The respondents in the suit are the Kano State Commissioner of Police and Ibrahim Mansur-Yola.

READ ALSO: Police arrests Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa, at Kano airport

In his ruling, Justice Nasir-Yunus granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500 million with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a first-class traditional ruler, and the second a State or Federal Permanent Secretary.

“The applicant must submit his international passport to the court registry and should not visit his constituency until after the March 11 governorship election,” the judge added.

He adjourned the matter till March 20 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now