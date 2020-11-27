Court jails Reps member

A Magistrate Court in Abuja, has sentenced a member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, to one month imprisonment.

The lawmaker who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents Billiri/Balanga federal Constituency.

On November 10 the magistrate court found the lawmaker guilty of lying under oath while filling the CD001 INEC form prior to the 2019 elections.

He denied having a dual citizenship despite having a Canadian passport. And was found guilty of perjury with an option of fine.

The lawmaker was arraigned by the FCT Police after a criminal complaint filed by Ali Isa JC, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

