Court orders Gov Bello to pay ex-deputy gov, Achuba, N180m

The Governor Yahaya Bello-led government of Kogi State has been ordered to pay the former deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba the sum of N180 million.

The National Industrial Court which gave the order in Abuja on Wednesday, said the money was security votes due to Achuba from April 2018 to August 2019.

Reading the judgment, Justice Oyebiola Oyewunmi, held that the N180million would be paid to Achuba by Kogi State government within the period of 30 days or 30 percent interest would be paid monthly.

Meanwhile, the court sacked the prayer of the former deputy governor demanding to be paid the sum of N328 million and N32,000 as impress.

Achuba was impeached as the deputy governor of Kogi by the state House of Assembly in October 2019. Edward Onoja, a former Chief of Staff to Bello, was sworn-in in his place.

His removal was later annulled by a Kogi State High Court in February, 2020, after a fresh governorship election in the state.

But Achuba had dragged the state government before the National Industrial Court asking to be paid the sum of N921,572,758 for security vote, monthly impress, traveling allowances, outstanding memos, and statutory allocations due to his office, as then deputy governor.

