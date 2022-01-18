Court orders two sureties to forfeit N6m bail bond

Justice Efe Ikponwnoba of an Edo State High Court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 ordered two sureties, Chief James Izomo and Elliot Ebole to forfeit a bail bond of N3 million each to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The order was sequel to an application by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, which had approached the court to mandate the sureties to show cause why they should not forfeit the bond duly entered and executed by them in September 2021 following their failure to produce a suspect, Roland O. Omo-ogbebor.

READ ALSO: Court sentences ex-soldier to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

The Commission informed the court that, when the defendants applied for the bail of the suspect, they promised to produce him whenever the Commission needed him, but failed to do so.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now