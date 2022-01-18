Metro
Court orders two sureties to forfeit N6m bail bond
Justice Efe Ikponwnoba of an Edo State High Court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 ordered two sureties, Chief James Izomo and Elliot Ebole to forfeit a bail bond of N3 million each to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The order was sequel to an application by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, which had approached the court to mandate the sureties to show cause why they should not forfeit the bond duly entered and executed by them in September 2021 following their failure to produce a suspect, Roland O. Omo-ogbebor.
READ ALSO: Court sentences ex-soldier to death for armed robbery in Ekiti
The Commission informed the court that, when the defendants applied for the bail of the suspect, they promised to produce him whenever the Commission needed him, but failed to do so.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...