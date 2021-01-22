Court sets aside death sentence on Kano singer over blasphemy

Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence slammed on a singer, Aminu Sharif, for alleged blasphemy.

The court ordered a retrial of the case and that the Kano singer should be given full legal representation.

The Kano singer had filed an appeal to challenge the death penalty.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday by the State Chief Judge Nuraddeen Sagir on grounds that the lower court’s proceedings were characterised by irregularities.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Kano singer Sharif had been sentenced to death by hanging by an Upper Sharia Court in August.

