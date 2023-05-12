Court to decide Doguwa’s fate in ‘culpable homicide’ case on May 23

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, has been charged with “culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of a firearm, inciting disturbance and public disturbance.”

In order to investigate the matter, the Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday postponed its decision on the police’s application to challenge the court’s granting of bail until May 23.

A.D. Saleh, the police’s attorney, and Nurieni Jimoh (SAN), Doguwa’s attorney, both made their cases before Justice Mohammad Yunusa, who then delayed the hearing for a decision.

Following accusations that he was involved in the murder of some opposition New Nigeria People’s Party members in the Tudun-Wada constituency during the February 18 National Assembly election, the police went after the federal lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency of Kano in March.

Doguwa was initially brought before a magistrates’ court, which issued a directive for his continued detention in prison custody.

Read Also: If I can manage four wives, 28 children, then I can be Speaker —Doguwa

Later, he challenged the remand decision by filing a fundamental rights lawsuit before Justice Mohammad Yunusa of the Federal High Court, arguing that the magistrates’ court lacked authority to hear the allegations brought against him.

On March 6, Justice Yunusa decided on his ex parte application, and Doguwa was granted bail in the amount of N500,000.

The senior attorney contended that the judges’ court that had issued the order for his client’s incarceration lacked the authority to remand, detain, or order Doguwa’s release in light of the allegations made against him.

Jimoh said the police in their counter-affidavit had agreed that the magistrates’ court lacked jurisdiction, adding that the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit had taken over the investigation of the case.

But the police, which was displeased with the bail granted to Doguwa, are urging Justice Yunusa to dismiss Doguwa’s fundamental rights suit, praying the court to restrain security agencies from “arresting, harassing and intimidating” him.

Saleh urged the court to throw out Doguwa’s claim for fundamental rights due to its ineptitude and lack of merit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now