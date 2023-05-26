Kano lets Doguwa off the hook, says he has no case to answer

The Kano State Government has exonerated the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa from charges of culpable homicide among others leveled against him.

This was disclosed at a press briefing addressed by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Musa Lawan in Kano on Thursday.

Bar. Lawan, who said the state government has no evidence to link the Federal lawmaker to the charges, noted that statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find any medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

He said: “Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

“We cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him.

“The statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

“The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

