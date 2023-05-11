Atiku suggests measures required by PDP to regain dominant position in Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday counseled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on measures to take in a bid to regain its dominant position in Nigeria and Africa.

Atiku, who is the PDP presidential candidate in the February 25 election, made the call at a reception for the party’s newly- elected governors in Abuja.

He said the PDP formed in 1999 as a dominant political party was passing through challenges that must be addressed.

He said: “We have a number of challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999 and since then, we have been receding.

“I think it is time for us to take stock and find out why we are receding and how can we make sure that our eminent position as the leading political party in this country, as the oldest political party in this country, we regain our position.

“This is a very important challenge which I think requires a whole day seminar for us as a party to ensure that we regain our eminent position in the politics of this country and the whole of Africa.”

READ ALSO: Atiku, PDP apply for live coverage of election petition tribunal proceedings

Atiku, who congratulated all the governors-elect, urged all party members to be united and determined in the effort to reclaim its mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The former Vice President, Nnamani Sambo, who was also at the forum, advised the party to look into the suspension of members without recourse to due process.

“What is happening in some states today already is very unfortunate. For example, in Kaduna State today, people are being suspended from the party front, left, right, and center without due process,

“I will cease this opportunity to publicly call on the acting national chairman to look into what is happening in Kaduna State because all the ingredients for trouble and problems in the party are being put in place.

“So likewise in other states, I will use this opportunity to call on all party members to cooperate, to let the party continue,” Sambo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now