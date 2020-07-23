Latest Politics

COVID-19: Buhari spotted wearing face mask for the first time

July 23, 2020
COVID-19: Buhari spotted wearing face mask for the first time
By Ripples Nigeria

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been spotted wearing a face masks for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a photograph shared by his personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, on Thursday, President Buhari was pictured adorning a face mask on arrival in Bamako, Mali.

Read also: Buhari reacts to Senate calls for sack of service chiefs

This came after the All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday that the advantage it has enjoyed with the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari will not be available to it in the 2023 general elections.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!