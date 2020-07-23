COVID-19: Buhari spotted wearing face mask for the first time

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been spotted wearing a face masks for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a photograph shared by his personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, on Thursday, President Buhari was pictured adorning a face mask on arrival in Bamako, Mali.

Read also: Buhari reacts to Senate calls for sack of service chiefs

This came after the All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday that the advantage it has enjoyed with the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari will not be available to it in the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions