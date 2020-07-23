Niger Assembly Deputy Speaker resigns, lawmakers replace him

The Niger State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned his position.

Alfa tendered his resignation letter during the plenary of the state lawmakers on Friday.

He did not state the reason for his resignation in the letter read at the floor of the state legislators by the Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, after the letter of Alfa’s resignation was read by the speaker, another lawmaker, Jibrin Ndagi Babawas, representing Lavun Constituency was nominated as the deputy speaker of the assembly by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Suleiman Gambo Aninig.

The nomination was seconded by a member representing Kontagora Constituency, Sale Ibrahim Alhaji.

