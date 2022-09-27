News
Niger Assembly sacks electoral commission chief
The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday sacked the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Baba Aminu, for alleged incompetence.
Aminu was removed when he appeared before the lawmakers to brief them on the commission’s preparations for the local council election in the state.
READ ALSO:Niger Assembly Deputy Speaker resigns, lawmakers replace him
At the briefing, the lawmakers expressed shock that the SIEC chief was unable to give an accurate number of registered voters in the state.
They also faulted the statement credited to Aminu on the conduct of the exercise.
When the lawmakers asked the SIEC chairman on why the commission was still going ahead with the election, he simply replied that he was yet to receive directives from the state government or court to stop the preparation for the exercise.
Irked by the statement, the lawmaker representing Agwara constituency, Bello Ahmed, moved a motion for removal of the chairman and this was seconded by Binta Mamman who is representing Gurara constituency in the Assembly.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...