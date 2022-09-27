Niger Assembly sacks electoral commission chief

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday sacked the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Baba Aminu, for alleged incompetence.

Aminu was removed when he appeared before the lawmakers to brief them on the commission’s preparations for the local council election in the state.

At the briefing, the lawmakers expressed shock that the SIEC chief was unable to give an accurate number of registered voters in the state.

They also faulted the statement credited to Aminu on the conduct of the exercise.

When the lawmakers asked the SIEC chairman on why the commission was still going ahead with the election, he simply replied that he was yet to receive directives from the state government or court to stop the preparation for the exercise.

Irked by the statement, the lawmaker representing Agwara constituency, Bello Ahmed, moved a motion for removal of the chairman and this was seconded by Binta Mamman who is representing Gurara constituency in the Assembly.

