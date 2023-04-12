Crisis may be looming in health sector, as doctors demand salary review before May 29

Another crisis may be looming in the Nigerian medical sector, as medical doctors under the auspices of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have demanded an upward review of their salaries before the May 29 handover from President Muhammadu Buhari to an incoming administration.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its virtual Emergency Extended National Officers’ Committee (NOC) meeting held on Tuesday by its President, Dr. Emeka Innocent Orji, NARD demanded a review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scheme (CONMESS) and payment of revised 2023 medical residency training fund by the Federal Government before May 29 hand-over date.

Part of the demands included a pay rise of 35 per cent, which they say is needed to help make up for more than a decade of salary cuts in real terms.

The doctors also argued that the pandemic backlogs, coupled with staff shortages, are massively increasing workloads, endangering patients.

Recall that the sector was grounded for months when the doctors went on strike over related issues earlier.

Part of the communique reads:

“The extended NOC calls for immediate action by the federal government with regards to the upward review of the CONMESS salary structure which has not been done for over ten years now, and to ensure implementation of same before the May 29th hand-over date.

“The extended NOC appreciates the Federal Government of Nigeria for the near completion of the payment of 2020 MRTF and the reviewed hazard allowance arrears. They encouraged the government to ensure that the few persons yet to be paid are settled forthwith.

“The extended NOC calls on government to expedite action on the processing and payment of the reviewed MRTF for the year 2023 as these funds are meant to offset debts associated with update courses as well as examinations of both the national and west African postgraduate colleges, events that have since kicked off for the year.

“The extended NOC urges the Federal Government to keep to agreements reached by the stakeholders constituted by the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the 2023 MRTF and to expedite action on its payment immediately, as any attempts to do otherwise would only throw the health sector into another series of undesired crises.”

The doctors also admonished the House of Representatives on a bill sponsored by a member, Ganiyu Johnson, which seeks for doctors in the country to put in five years of service before they are given their practice licence.

They said the bill is the definition of modern-day slavery and does not go with anything civil and so should be thrown out.

“The extended NOC admonishes the House of Representatives that the obnoxious bill as sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson is a clear definition of modern day slavery and not in keeping with anything civil and so should be thrown away at this point,” it said.

“The House, however, agreed with him on the palpable dangers of the current menace of brain drain in the health sector and promises to work with government to reverse the trend when the government is ready to come up with genuine solutions to the problem.

“The extended NOC reiterates that any attempt by government or any of her agencies to enslave Nigerian medical doctors under any guise would be strongly and vehemently resisted by the association.”

