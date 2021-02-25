Deap Capital becomes investors nightmare, in N1.6billion financial trouble | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Deap Capital becomes investors nightmare, in N1.6billion financial trouble
Troubled financial company, Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc is struggling to overcome its financial woes as investors are running away from it, even as the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is seizing properties owned by the company’s directors.
Deap Capital is indebted to AMCON to the tune of N1.6 billion, and it is struggling to raise funds at the capital market, making it difficult for Deap Capital to meet its financial obligations.
The company is said to be owing AMCON following the government’s agency’s decision to buy over some banks debts. These banks are said to have borrowed Deap Capital the said amount, which eventually turned bad debts.
Following the takeover of certain banks, AMCON became the owner of the assets and debts.
In a bid to effect the recovery of the debt owed by Deap Capital, AMCON, in line with January 18, 2020 ruling of Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, took over assets owned by 14 Directors at Deap Capital.
“Sequel to the order of Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc. Over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn.” AMCON said in a statement obtained from its Twitter account.
READ ALSO: Deap Capital denies reports of takeover by AMCON
Part of the Properties seized by AMCON includes: Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.
Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State.
Investors want nothing to do with Deap Capital
Deap Capital is sinking, and no investor is willing to throw the company an investment that could be a lifesaver. Ripples Nigeria findings showed that investors have low confidence in Deap Capital.
Investors have been dumping the company’s shares to cut their loses for years. Deap Capital had listed in 2007 trading at N2.88kobo per share on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), but it currently trade at N0.20kobo, which is the drop zone.
The least share price for trading at NSE floor is N0.20kobo, any company in the drop zone will be placed on NSE watch list, which will send a signal to investors, discouraging them from investing in such company.
Deap Capital is already in the list, which is a company’s nightmare, as it describes such company as risky investment in the investors community, thereby, affecting the company’s ability to raise funds – which is Deap Capital’s current problem.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Latest Tech News
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...