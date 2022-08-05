Deji Adeyanju slams Obi, Kwankwaso for playing social media politics

The political activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Friday slammed the third-force presidential candidates for giving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, the needless oxygen ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the activist berated the duo of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for paying too much attention to social media in their campaign strategies.

Adeyanju, who insisted that Atiku and Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria, also accused Obi and Kwankwaso of being too egocentric and unserious.

He said APC and PDP win elections in Nigeria by leveraging their strong political structures.

He wrote: “Atiku and Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria but they are an option today because those who should do the needful to retire them are unserious. They are playing ego and social media politics. Social media vibes folks, only interested in retweets and likes.”

