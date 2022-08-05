News
Deji Adeyanju slams Obi, Kwankwaso for playing social media politics
The political activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Friday slammed the third-force presidential candidates for giving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, the needless oxygen ahead of the 2023 general elections.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the activist berated the duo of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for paying too much attention to social media in their campaign strategies.
READ ALSO:Deji Adeyanju slams impeachment plan, says 9th Assembly weakest in Nigeria’s history
Adeyanju, who insisted that Atiku and Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria, also accused Obi and Kwankwaso of being too egocentric and unserious.
He said APC and PDP win elections in Nigeria by leveraging their strong political structures.
He wrote: “Atiku and Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria but they are an option today because those who should do the needful to retire them are unserious. They are playing ego and social media politics. Social media vibes folks, only interested in retweets and likes.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...