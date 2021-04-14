Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival | Ripples Nigeria

Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival.

The state won the 20th edition of the festival held in Edo State.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced this while declaring the festival tagged Edo 2020 closed on Wednesday.

He said: “Congratulations to Delta State for emerging the overall winner of the Games of the 2020 National sports Festival.

“I’m glad to note that the Federal Government received bids to host the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in 2022 from six states namely – Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, and Ogun.

READ ALSO: Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival

“Following the evaluation of the bids and the physical visitation to the prospective states, I hereby announce Delta State as the next host of the National Sports Festival in 2022.

“I congratulate the government and people of Delta State for emerging the preferred state and wish them the best of luck in the organisation of the 21st National Sports Festival.”

Join the conversation

Opinions