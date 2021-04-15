Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa | Ripples Nigeria

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian top-flight football league.

The veteran striker stated that he returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League in order to help improve the image of the country’s football globally.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the 28-year-old reunited with his former club Kano Pillars on Tuesday after reaching an agreement with the side, which includes a clause that allows him to leave when he finds a club in Europe.

The Super Eagles captain has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October and in January he was close to joining Premier League club West Bromwich Albion, but a deal failed to materialize.

“Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart,” Musa told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond.”

After leaving Nigeria in 2012, Musa teamed up with Russian side CSKA Moscow and went on to play for Leicester City.

During his sojourn in Europe and Asia, Musa won three Russian Premier League titles, Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup.

The winger also clinched the Saudi Professional League trophy and Saudi Super Cup diadem among other individual accolades.

He is Nigeria’s third most capped player with 96 appearances for the West African side, behind Vincent Enyeama [101] and Joseph Yobo [100].

