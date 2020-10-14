Despite rainfall, youths sustain #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protest in Lagos (Video)

Nigerian youths do not seem to be ready to drop their protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, at least for now.

This is especially as the protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos despite the heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning still trooped out in their numbers to continue the protest that started since last week.

The protesters, chiefly youths, last week took to streets and major roads across the country to demand for an end to a unit of the Nigeria Police called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over their perceived brutality.

Following the protest, the Nigerian Government on Sunday disbanded the SARS. But the EndSARS protesters have refused to back down.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government announced its readiness to comply with the five demands by the protesters to end the protest including unconditional release of all those arrested during the protest.

Also on Tuesday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, announced that SARS had now been replaced with SWAT.

Flowing that announcement, the protesters on Wednesday changed their hashtags to EndSARS and #ENDSWAT.

Many of them are arguing that the disbandment of SARS and setting up of SWAT was a mere name changing. They are calling for a total reform of the Nigerian Police.

