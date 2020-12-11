Disney confirms partnership with African comic company on animation series

Disney Studios, an American mass media and entertainment company, has confirmed partnership with Pan-African comics company, Kugali on a forthcoming animation series – “Iwájú.”

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the sci-fi series initiated by Kugali would explore major themes of class, innocence and challenging norms.

Kugali is founded by three Nigerian comic artists – Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim.

Nelson, who is the director of the animated series, said Iwájú would “combine Disney’s magic and animation expertise with Kugali’s fire and storytelling authenticity.

READ ALSO: Davido’s ‘Skelewu’ featured as soundtrack in Disney movie

He said: “Iwájú represents a personal childhood dream of mine to tell my story and that of my people.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee, said the long form series would debut on Disney+ in 2022.

She added that they found Kugali comics from a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) article highlighting the comic artists.

Lee said: “Here were three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent.

“Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I’m proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+.”

Join the conversation

Opinions