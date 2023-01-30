Politics
‘Don’t let bullion van politician hijack new notes’, PDP tells CBN in aftermath of deadline extension
Spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, has tasked the Central of Nigeria (CBN) to monitor the distribution of new Naira notes following its extension of deadline.
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, had in a press release on Sunday announced a ten-day extension for the withdrawal of old Naira notes in the country.
The extension followed strong appeals from various quarters especially an overwhelming population of Nigerians in rural areas across the country.
The apex financial institution, which slated February 10 as the new date, charged Nigerians to take advantage of the extension to do the needful.
Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Ologbondiyan said Nigerians had Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, to thank.
READ ALSO:PDP: Atiku aligns with G5 governors on peace moves – Ologbondiyan
The former national publicity secretary of the party, however, described Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC standard bearer, as self-centered.
He charged the CBN to monitor the distribution of the new notes by disallowing Tinubu from hijacking them.
Ologbondiyan wrote: “Nigerians have @atiku to thank for his patriotic appeal to the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the submission of the old naira notes.
“The difference between @atiku and @OfficialABAT had always been magnificently clear. While it is always about patriotism and the feelings of Nigerians for @atiku, it is always about the self for BAT.
“@cenbank must monitor the distribution of the new notes during this extended period and ensure that the bullion van politician does not hijack the new notes.”
