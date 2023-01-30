Court throws out ‘vexatious’ suit seeking to unseat Buhari as president

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit by Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, which asked it to remove Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria.

Chief Owuru was the presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in the 2019 general election.

He asked the court for an order declaring the presidential seat vacant and for him to be sworn in as the authentic winner of that election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who dismissed the suit, described it as baseless, frivolous, irritating and vexatious in its entirety.

