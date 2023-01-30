Nnamani, like G5 govs, rejects PDP over disregard for zoning, aligns with Tinubu

Like G5, ex-gov, Nnamani, says Atiku, Ayu reason he shunned PDP, aligned with Tinubu

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has explained why he rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nnamani, who was one of the formidable members of the party from the southern region of the country, argued that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disregarded its constitution and robbed the South of the opportunity to run for presidency.

This came after the lawmaker and other party members of the party were suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Nnamani’s position aligns with that of the G5 Governors who had withdrawn their support for Atiku Abubakar because of his shared region with the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The aggrieved group composed of Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, had continued to stay away from PDP presidential campaign activities courtesy of the party’s betrayal.

Nnamani, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday, noted that the opposition jettisoned rotational formula to further perpetuate the exclusion of the south from national political stage.

He insisted he declared support for Bola Tinubu as a result of the continued injustice perpetrated by the party leadership.

The lawmaker said: “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“Even when the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a firm commitment to step down should a northerner emerge the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, the leadership jettisoned the constitutional provision and turned the logic upside down.

“The action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity maintaining that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

“Having critically examined the situation, I found Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the South to foot the bill in 2023, saying that there is need for political harmony in a manner that gives all parts of Nigeria a sense of belonging.”

