Politics
Nnamani says PDP violated its constitution in suspending him
Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator Representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of refusing to adhere to its constitution, after he was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.
Nnamani made this assertion via a statement issued on Saturday.
This came after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the former Governor, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.
“The National Working Committee NWC, of the PDP has, after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu State, and Chris Ogbu Imo State, with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities,” the statement read in part.
However, Nnamani said the party did not issue a petition or notification prior to the suspension mandate.
According to him, this impeded any opportunity at defending himself against any allegations made against him.
“I was never at anytime notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party .
“I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed. I was therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made .
Read also:Keyamo dismisses PDP’s suspension of ex-gov Nnamani as irrelevant
“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.
“I therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm and law abiding, while we continue our campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion,” Nnamani said.
