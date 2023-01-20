Politics
PDP suspends ex-gov Nnamani, Fayose’s son for alleged anti-party activities
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspended the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and eight others for alleged anti-party activities.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the NWC also suspended a party member in Imo State, Chief Chris Ogbu, and seven others from Ekiti State.
Those suspended from Ekiti are – Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II), and Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II).
Others are – Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I).
He added that the NWC also dissolved the party’s executive committee in the state.
According to Ologunagba, the decision to suspend the members was taken after a review and consideration of the party’s affairs in the country.
