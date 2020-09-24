ECOWAS hints at lifting sanctions on Mali after naming interim president | Ripples Nigeria

West African bloc, ECOWAS has hinted that it may lift the sanctions imposed on Mali following last month’s coup which witnessed the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

This was made known on Wednesday when the ECOWAS envoy led by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said on his arrival in Mali that the military officers who overthrew President Keïta were acceding to international calls for a transition to civilian rule.

His comments suggest the West African regional body could accept the appointment of a former defence minister, Bah N’Daou, as interim president, with the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, as vice-president.

N’daou’s appointment was announced on state television on Monday with the leader of the coup, Colonel Assimi Goita appointed as vice president.

According to a road map backed by the military junta, the new president is to lead the country for several months before staging elections, returning Mali to civilian rule.

Ndaou’s appointment came days after the African Union (AU) also backed calls urging the military junta in Mali to quickly appoint civilian leaders to manage an 18-month transition towards elections following last month’s coup.

