EDODECIDES: Kaduna gov, El-Rufai reveals why Ize-Iyamu may have lost out to Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed why Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) may have lost out to the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

Speaking on Monday morning while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Governor El-Rufai said that the APC may have lost in the Edo elections, because voters changed their minds in the last two weeks.

He also noted that he was optimistic as at three weeks ago, because of the result of polls.

“Three weeks ago, the polls clearly showed the APC was going to win.

“But the results came out differently from what we expected.

“The election was decent. We were worried about violence, but there was none at all.

“Obaseki has won and that is it. You have to go into elections knowing you can lose.”

El-Rufai also insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari does not try to influence elections with the federal might.

“The President has never used what is called federal might to steal elections, like other governments have done in the past.

“We always insist everyone go and pitch to the people and may the best man win,” he added.

