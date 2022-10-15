EFCC arrests 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

The suspects are – Odeniyi Anthony, Deki Kingsley Onyekachi, Ogochukwu Ene, Elendu Chizaram, Anyakora Uchenna and Onah Kingsley.

Others are – Akwe Elizabeth and Chinenye Grace Acibe, Victoria Ezedie, Chidi-Ukah Obinna, Etoh Lawrence Uzochukwu and Udeze Harrison.

READ ALSO: Banker docked for alleged N452m fraud in Anambra

The statement read: “Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects allegedly stole funds from some dormant accounts in a branch of an old generation bank in Enugu.

“The stolen funds were transferred from the dormant accounts to various beneficiaries with the principal beneficiary already identified by the EFCC.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now