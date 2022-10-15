Metro
Six die in Niger boat mishap
At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat in the Gbara area of Mokwa local government area of Niger State on Friday.
However, 37 persons had been rescued by emergency responders while five others are still missing.
The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Minna, the state capital.
The statement read: “NSEMA has received a report of a boat mishap that occurred yesterday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Gbara area of Mokwa LGA (River Kaduna).
READ ALSO: Six die in Benue boat mishap
“The boat, which took off from Lanchikagi village of Lavun LGA, was heading to Gbara village. There were 48 passengers on board and they were said to be returning from Danchitagi village market (Lavun LGA) which comes up every Friday.
“As at the time of filing this report, 37 persons survived, six dead bodies were recovered and five persons still missing.
“The cause of the incident was a result of heavy downpour which was accompanied by a violent windstorm. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...