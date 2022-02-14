News
EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at Soka area of Ibadan.
The suspects include a man who introduced himself as the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s aide.
Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns federal lawmaker for alleged N185m fraud
He said the suspects had confessed that they were involved in internet fraud.
The spokesman said: “An identity card recovered from one of the suspects introduced him as a personal assistant on media matters to Governor Seyi Makinde.
“Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.
“They will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...