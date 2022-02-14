EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at Soka area of Ibadan.

The suspects include a man who introduced himself as the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s aide.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He said the suspects had confessed that they were involved in internet fraud.

The spokesman said: “An identity card recovered from one of the suspects introduced him as a personal assistant on media matters to Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”

