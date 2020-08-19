Eight laboratory staff test positive for COVID-19 in OOUTH

The management of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) said on Wednesday eight laboratory staff of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Medical Director of OOUTH, Dr. Peter Adefuye, who confirmed this to journalists in Sagamu, however, dismissed claims that 20 staff of the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

He said the patients are asymptomatic and had been asked to self-isolate in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Adefuye said: “It is no longer news that doctors, nurses, or any other health officials had tested positive for COVID-19 across the country and globally. However, playing cards with human health in this respect is uncalled for.”

