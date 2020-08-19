Latest Politics

Eight laboratory staff test positive for COVID-19 in OOUTH

August 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The management of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) said on Wednesday eight laboratory staff of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Medical Director of OOUTH, Dr. Peter Adefuye, who confirmed this to journalists in Sagamu, however, dismissed claims that 20 staff of the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

READ ALSO: Parents protest Ogun govt’s imposition of N25,000 COVID-19 test on students

He said the patients are asymptomatic and had been asked to self-isolate in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Adefuye said: “It is no longer news that doctors, nurses, or any other health officials had tested positive for COVID-19 across the country and globally. However, playing cards with human health in this respect is uncalled for.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!