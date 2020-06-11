OGUN: 104 of 108 COVID-19 single day record are staff of a company in Sagamu

The Ogun State government has said that workers of a company in Sagamu accounted for 104 of the state’s 108 COVID-19 highest single day record.

Ogun State recently had an upsurge of COVID-19 cases, recording 108 cases in a single day.

Speaking on the development on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, disclosed that 104 of those cases came from a company in Sagamu.

Corker explained that the surge was due to the increase in population sampling and testing capacity.

According to her, the state government recently increased testing capacity to 600 daily.

She called on the people of the state to maintain calmness, assuring them that there was no cause for alarm as the majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

She said the people should understand that the state was not doing badly in the handling of the pandemic, noting that more patients had been discharged and only 13 deaths recorded, accounting for about three per cent of the total confirmed cases reported so far.

“We are extremely fortunate with the outcomes of the cases so far. We have low mortality and many of the cases are asymptomatic. Also, we have discharged 202 patients. That is close to half of the total confirmed cases so far.

“Our government is continuously learning more about the pattern of COVID-19 in our communities, this has informed our decision making in the process of defining our new norm which explained why we have decentralised sample collection and integrated it into health facilities within communities, as well as commencing community-based management of COVID-19,” she said.

She urged residents to maintain and observe all the necessary precautions such as physical distancing, use of face masks, as well as maintaining respiratory and personal hygiene.

