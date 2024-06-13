News
Ekpa ‘bans’ construction of military bases, police barracks in South East
Self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa has warned the Nigerian government against construction of bases for the Army and police barracks in the South East region.
Ekpa’s warning came following a release by the Nigerian Army of a raid on a training camp allegedly run by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Abia State where a cache of weapons and ammunition were discovered.
The statement from the Army on Wednesday had said: “In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with a Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad conducted a raid on a training camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) located in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.
“During the operation, troops successfully infiltrate and dismantled the camp, destroying all training apparatus and facilities found on-site.
“The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state.
“In addition to the destruction of the training camp, the troops also targeted buildings used as hideouts for key ESN Commanders. The operation was executed with precision and yielded significant intelligence.
READ ALSO:Nigerian Army dismisses Simon Ekpa’s claim on mass killing in South-East
“The raid operation was sequel to heightening terrorists’ activities of IPOB/ESN, targeting law-abiding citizens and government agencies in Abia State and other parts of Southeastern Nigeria.”
TROOPS RAID IPOB/ESN TRAINING CAMP IN ABIA STATE, CLEAR BANDITS HIDEOUTS IN ONDO, RECOVER ARMS, AMMUNITION
In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with a Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad… pic.twitter.com/ksm79H33zT
— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) June 13, 2024
But while reacting to the Army statement, Ekpa, in a tweet on Thursday, said the Biafran government has placed a ban on the construction of military bases and police barracks in the South-East.
“The Biafra government has banned any construction of Nigeria terrorist @HQNigerianArmy @NigAirForce @PoliceNG base, barracks in Biafra Territory henceforth.
“We call Governor Otti to immediately stop further construction or anything in the name of airforce base, we call on Biafrans in Abia to stay away from the construction site. An attempt to build kidnapping base in Biafra land will be resisted.”
Breaking
The Biafra government has banned any construction of Nigeria terrorist @HQNigerianArmy @NigAirForce @PoliceNG base, barracks in Biafra Territory henceforth. We call Governor Otti to immediately stop further construction or anything in the name of airforce base, we call…
— Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) June 13, 2024
