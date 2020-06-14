Latest Politics Top Stories

Embattled Gov Obaseki visits Gov Wike in Port Harcourt

June 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Embattled Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The meeting between the two governors was announced by the host in a terse post on his Twitter handle, @GovWike.

He wrote, “With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.”

There have been hightened speculations that Obaseki plans to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek for a second term under the party’s platform.

The screening committee disqualified Obaseki on Thursday, citing discrepancies in his certificate and school results.

Meanwhile, the details of the embattled governor’s visit to Wike were still sketchy as at the time of this report.

