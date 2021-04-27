Emotional Adeyemi, Ekweremadu ask FG to seek help on insecurity, say Nigeria on fire | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Emotional Adeyemi, Ekweremadu ask FG to seek help on insecurity, say Nigeria on fire
The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, on Tuesday betrayed his emotion and wept openly over the escalating insecurity in the country.
Adeyemi, who was making a contribution to a motion on insecurity sponsored by a Senator from Niger State, Sani Mohammed Musa, broke down during plenary and wept profusely over sustained devastation by criminals across the country.
Musa, who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, had pointed out that Boko Haram terrorists have taken over three local government areas of Niger State.
He added his voice to calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.
In his contribution, Adeyemi admitted that the Nigerian security system has collapsed and innocent citizens were at the receiving end of the criminals’ onslaught on the country.
He said: “It is foolhardy at this time for the government to pretend about its helplessness. Our lawmakers are also not helping matters as we continue to be partisan on security issues.
“Mr. President, insecurity is a serious problem today in Nigeria, and there comes a time where we can do nothing, but to speak the truth, irrespective of sentiment.
“Today, Mr. President, all of us are being threatened. A lot had been said, Mr. President, and I want to thank you for giving us time to speak expressly on this issue.
“We need not run away from the fact that more than ever before in the history of our nation, this is the worst instability so far and because of insecurity in our nation, today there are of lot misgivings; there are a lot of misinterpretations.
“America, as powerful as they are, when pandemic came through China they woke up to their responsibilities. We shouldn’t pretend that we don’t need foreign support.
“Let nobody deceive us, Mr. President. several millions of naira had been put into security services and nothing is coming out of it.
“We shouldn’t wait until our nation get burnt. Let us get up and call for foreign support. I am APC and I have been supporting our party, but let the President know that we who support APC could no longer keep quiet.
“The President must rise to the occasion. The nation is on fire; the President must rise to the occasion. It cost us nothing to get foreign support. We must rise to the occasion by speaking the truth to save this country or else we will be consumed.
READ ALSO: Buhari overwhelmed by Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, needs help – Saraki
“We cannot keep quiet any longer. It has gotten to a level that we can no longer sleep with our eyes closed. Our children are not free. The President must rise to the occasion.
“The situation in our security system has collapsed; it has failed, because it has failed, we need foreign support, it costs Nigeria nothing. Forget the ego.”
The ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who also spoke on the motion, said any government that fails to protect its citizens has lost its legitimacy.
He said the federal government should not be ashamed to seek foreign support in the fight against insecurity.
He called for the shutdown of Niger State and the Senate to deal with the problem just as the country was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...