eNaira app disappears on Google Playstore 48 hours after launch

The digital currency, eNaira’s app is no longer available for download on Google Playstore just 48 hours after the launch of the product.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the digital currency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The disappearance of the app was noticed on Wednesday evening when some Nigerians attempted to download the new product.

However, there are indications that the app has been upgraded to meet new requirements.

But its iOS version can still be accessed on the Apple App Store.

Disappointed by the removal of the app on Google Playstore, some Nigerians had condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for going to the market with a “premature product.”

Before the removal, the app had recorded over 100,000 downloads with thousands of people complaining of challenges associated with the system.

