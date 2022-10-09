Enugu pastor’s wife, two children, sisters, die mysteriously

The family of a Pastor in Enugu State identified as Adolphus Odo, has been thrown into mourning following the mysterious deaths of his wife, their two children and two of the wife’s sisters.

The sad incident reportedly happened at Amutenyi, in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of the state on Saturday when Pastor Odo was said to have returned from a function to discover the lifeless bodies of his family members.

The victims were identified as Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children, seven-year-old Udochukwu Odo, and her four-year-old brother, Chukwuemeka Odo, as well as Mrs. Odoh’s two sisters, Martina Ezeme, and Ngozi Ezeme.

According to the Chairman of the local government area, Solomon Onah who confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, the five victims died in their sleep after they went to bed on Friday night.

“We saw their dead bodies early Saturday morning. We are yet to identify the cause of the deaths but one of the victims had been taken to Enugu Metropolis for autopsy.

“When we went to their house, we saw a locally-made charcoal stove in the room where they died, though, there was no fire on it.

“We cannot suspect generator fume because they did not use the generator last night. We are yet to identify the cause of the incident until we get the result of the autopsy,” Onah said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Ammani, who also confirmed the incident, said he had already ordered the State Criminal

Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of the victims.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on behalf of Ammani, said:

“The Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, has further directed that the investigation be thoroughly carried out and concluded within the shortest possible time.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that the said deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

“However, their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in, when Police Operatives from Udenu Police Division of the Command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forcefully opened the doors of the rooms.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development will be communicated.”

