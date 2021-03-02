Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs
US Venture capital fund, Enygma Ventures, has announced call for applications from women entrepreneurs in Southern Africa.
The call by the US VC, which aims to invest in women-led and founded businesses in Africa, looks to facilitate how businesses owned by woman thrive.
Speaking on the development, operating partner of Enygma Ventures, Lelemba Phiri, explained that the fund aims to support female innovators and changemakers.
He said: “We are industry agnostic, which means we invest in any sector where women are thriving. We are passionate about driving progressive change on the African continent.”
Reports noted that the venture capital fund, in 2021, aims to invest in women-led companies located in key SADC markets such as Tanzania and Malawi.
Tech Trivia:
Who is the first woman to travel into space?
A. Yuscoh Greening
B. Smart Lennset
C. Valentina Tereshkova
D. Jasmugh vlay
Answer: See end of post.
2. CryptoCompare ranks Luno as sixth crypto startup globally
Latest CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark has ranked South African cryptocurrency startup Luno amongst the top six cryptocurrency exchanges globally.
The ranking comes as the startup secures one million new users in seven weeks.
According to Luno, however, its success can be linked to how its platform offered education, making its processes simple both on its online and mobile platforms.
Industry review revealed that the crypto startup has continuously and actively worked with regulators and banks to safely increase access to cryptocurrencies.
Read also: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Luno further explained that the platform looks to expand its interest and participation in cryptocurrency as the year progresses.
The company stated: “Bitcoin’s strong rally in 2021 has fuelled greaapps interest in cryptocurrencies, which has translated into greater customer activity and many new app installs. New Luno customers learn about and buy cryptocurrencies every day. Volumes traded on Luno this year far exceed those recorded in 2020.”
3. Cape Town-based fintech Stitch closes $4m seed round
Stitch, a South African fintech startup has announced closing a $4-million seed round.
The funding, which was co-led by firstminute capital and Raba, saw the participation of several other global investors.
According to Stitch, the participating investors include the founders of Venmo, CRE, Village Global, Klarna founder Niklas Adalberth Klarna, Flutterwave, the founding team from Plaid and Revolut and Paystack.
Speaking on the development, the startup revealed that the funding will be used to expand the startup’s team and launch its operations in West and East Africa.
Founded by Kiaan Pillay, Priyen Pillay and Natalie Cuthbert, Stitch offers API access to bank accounts in Africa with a lightweight single Sign-On experience.
Tech Trivia Answer: Valentina Tereshkova
On June 16, 1963, aboard Vostok 6, Soviet Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman to travel into space. After 48 orbits and 71 hours, she returned to earth, having spent more time in space than all U.S. astronauts combined to that date.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Latest Tech News
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...