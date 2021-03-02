Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs

US Venture capital fund, Enygma Ventures, has announced call for applications from women entrepreneurs in Southern Africa.

The call by the US VC, which aims to invest in women-led and founded businesses in Africa, looks to facilitate how businesses owned by woman thrive.

Speaking on the development, operating partner of Enygma Ventures, Lelemba Phiri, explained that the fund aims to support female innovators and changemakers.

He said: “We are industry agnostic, which means we invest in any sector where women are thriving. We are passionate about driving progressive change on the African continent.”

Reports noted that the venture capital fund, in 2021, aims to invest in women-led companies located in key SADC markets such as Tanzania and Malawi.

Tech Trivia:

Who is the first woman to travel into space?

A. Yuscoh Greening

B. Smart Lennset

C. Valentina Tereshkova

D. Jasmugh vlay

Answer: See end of post.

2. CryptoCompare ranks Luno as sixth crypto startup globally

Latest CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark has ranked South African cryptocurrency startup Luno amongst the top six cryptocurrency exchanges globally.

The ranking comes as the startup secures one million new users in seven weeks.

According to Luno, however, its success can be linked to how its platform offered education, making its processes simple both on its online and mobile platforms.

Industry review revealed that the crypto startup has continuously and actively worked with regulators and banks to safely increase access to cryptocurrencies.

Read also: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Luno further explained that the platform looks to expand its interest and participation in cryptocurrency as the year progresses.

The company stated: “Bitcoin’s strong rally in 2021 has fuelled greaapps interest in cryptocurrencies, which has translated into greater customer activity and many new app installs. New Luno customers learn about and buy cryptocurrencies every day. Volumes traded on Luno this year far exceed those recorded in 2020.”

3. Cape Town-based fintech Stitch closes $4m seed round

Stitch, a South African fintech startup has announced closing a $4-million seed round.

The funding, which was co-led by firstminute capital and Raba, saw the participation of several other global investors.

According to Stitch, the participating investors include the founders of Venmo, CRE, Village Global, Klarna founder Niklas Adalberth Klarna, Flutterwave, the founding team from Plaid and Revolut and Paystack.

Speaking on the development, the startup revealed that the funding will be used to expand the startup’s team and launch its operations in West and East Africa.

Founded by Kiaan Pillay, Priyen Pillay and Natalie Cuthbert, Stitch offers API access to bank accounts in Africa with a lightweight single Sign-On experience.

Tech Trivia Answer: Valentina Tereshkova

On June 16, 1963, aboard Vostok 6, Soviet Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman to travel into space. After 48 orbits and 71 hours, she returned to earth, having spent more time in space than all U.S. astronauts combined to that date.

Join the conversation

Opinions