Business
Equities market begins week in bullish mode, gains 0.40%
The Nigerian equities market began the week in a bullish mode as the NGX-ASI increased to 70,479.62 from 70,196.77 recorded at the close of the previous trading day; indicating an appreciation by 0.40%.
Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N155.27 billion to N38.71 trillion from N38.55 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day, while the market turnover decreased to N7.70 billion from N9.16 billion.
The market breadth was negative at 0.93X as 26 stocks advanced and 28 stocks declined, while 64 stocks remained unchanged in 6,837 deals.
THOMASWY topped the gainers’ list with +10.00% alongside CHAMS, GLAXOSMITH, OANDO, JAPAULGOLD, RTBRISCOE and FIDELITYBK.
On the losers list, ABCTRANS declined by -9.30% to lead the losers’ chart followed by CORNERST, CHAMPION, INTBREW, DAARCOMM, MBENEFIT, and TANTALIZER .
In a double achievement, UBA recorded the highest volume and value for the day.
In terms of volume, UBA traded 105,627,151m units followed by FBNH 33,267,962m units and JAPAULGOLD at 21,348,228m units.
In terms of value, UBA led the chart again with stocks worth N2,137,959,122.05 followed by GEREGU a N1,156,391,491.20 and FBNH at N602,498,822.65
