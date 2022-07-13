News
Evans’ absence stalls hearing in suit seeking repayment of £223,000 to victim
The absence of the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans on Wednesday stalled hearing in the suit filed against him by one of his victims, Chief Donatus Duru, at the Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square.
Duru, who filed the suit in 2018, is demanding the refund of £223,000 he allegedly paid as ransom to Evans while in his custody.
He also asked the court to compel the convicted kidnapper to pay N50 million as damages for his abduction.
The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on February 25 sentenced Evans and two other persons to life imprisonment for the kidnapping of the businessman.
At Wednesday’s proceeding, Evans’s counsel, Amobi Nzelu, reminded the court that on the last adjourned date, June 29, it granted his application to become counsel to the defendant.
Nzelu said he consequently wrote a letter to the court requesting that the Nigeria Correctional Service be directed to produce the defendant in court on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Evans denies kidnapping businessman, collecting N174m from family
The counsel said he was surprised that the defendant was not produced in court.
However, Duru’s counsel, D. O. Obiora, said the case was adjourned till Wednesday for the defence to open its case.
Obiora said a copy of the letter was not served on him.
He said: “We are parties in this suit, we should be given a copy of the letter.”
Evans’ counsel later apologised to his colleague for the oversight.
“It was not done to hurt the claimant,” he submitted.
In his remark, Justice Kayode Ogunjobi held that the proceedings cannot go on without the defendant in court.
He adjourned the case till October 12 for the defence to open its case.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...