Evans’ absence stalls hearing in suit seeking repayment of £223,000 to victim

The absence of the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans on Wednesday stalled hearing in the suit filed against him by one of his victims, Chief Donatus Duru, at the Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square.

Duru, who filed the suit in 2018, is demanding the refund of £223,000 he allegedly paid as ransom to Evans while in his custody.

He also asked the court to compel the convicted kidnapper to pay N50 million as damages for his abduction.

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on February 25 sentenced Evans and two other persons to life imprisonment for the kidnapping of the businessman.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, Evans’s counsel, Amobi Nzelu, reminded the court that on the last adjourned date, June 29, it granted his application to become counsel to the defendant.

Nzelu said he consequently wrote a letter to the court requesting that the Nigeria Correctional Service be directed to produce the defendant in court on Wednesday.

The counsel said he was surprised that the defendant was not produced in court.

However, Duru’s counsel, D. O. Obiora, said the case was adjourned till Wednesday for the defence to open its case.

Obiora said a copy of the letter was not served on him.

He said: “We are parties in this suit, we should be given a copy of the letter.”

Evans’ counsel later apologised to his colleague for the oversight.

“It was not done to hurt the claimant,” he submitted.

In his remark, Justice Kayode Ogunjobi held that the proceedings cannot go on without the defendant in court.

He adjourned the case till October 12 for the defence to open its case.

