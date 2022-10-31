Ex-Brazilian President, da Silva, makes stunning comeback, beats incumbent Bolsonaro in presidential poll

Former Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, has made a stunning comeback to power after defeating the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s presidential election held on Saturday.

The 76-year-old Silva’s victory heralds a new era of politics in the Southern American country, representing the return of the leftist into power after defeating Bolsonaro’s far-right party.

According to the country’s media, the return of the former President also concludes a triumphant personal comeback for Lula da Silva after a series of corruption allegations led to his imprisonment for 580 days.

Read also:Brazilian police arrests three men over killing of Congolese refugee

The sentences were later annulled by the Supreme Court, which cleared the path to run for re-election.

The reports stated that Lula da Silva will take the reins of a country plagued by gross inequality and is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic with approximately 9.6 million people falling under the poverty line between 2019 and 2021.

Lula da Silva will also be faced with a deeply fractured nation and urgent environmental issues, including rampant deforestation in the Amazon, the report stated.

This will be his third term after previously governing Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now