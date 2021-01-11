Ex-California gov, Schwarzenegger, says Trump will be remembered as worst US President ever

Former Governor of California and ex-Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reacted to the riots at the US Capitol Building on Wednesday, January 6, saying President Donald Trump will be remembered as the worst President in the history of the United States.

Schwarzenegger, in a seven-and-a-half minute video he posted on Twitter on Sunday, said American citizens needed “to heal together, from the drama of what has just happened.”

He added:

“We need to heal, not as Republicans or as Democrats, but as Americans.”

The video tweet was captioned:

“My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following last week’s attack on the Capitol.”

He compared the Capitol riots by a pro-Trump mob to Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, the rampage of violence by the Nazi regime against Jewish communities, synagogues and businesses in Germany and in his native Austria during the Second World War in 1938.

“Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States. The mob also shattered the ideas we took for granted trampled the very principles on which our country was founded,” he said in the video.

Schwarzenegger said he grew up in Austria around “broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. They weren’t all rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step-by-step, down the road.”

He also shared a story of his own father, who was a member of the Nazi Party during World War II.

“I’ve never shared this publicly because it is a painful memory, but my father would come home drunk, once or twice a week, and he would scream and hit us and scare my mother,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Men like my father were in both physical pains from the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did.

“Being from Europe, I’ve seen first-hand how things can spin out of control. Our democracy held firm. President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead.

“President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst President ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.

“Our democracy is like the steel of this sword. The more it is tempered, the stronger it becomes.

“President-elect Biden, we wish you great success as our President. If you succeed, our nation succeeds. We support you with all our hearts as you seek to bring us together.

“And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

