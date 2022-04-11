Politics
Ex-gov Bindow joins 2023 race in Adamawa
The former governor of Adamawa State, Jirilla Bindow, on Monday declared his intention to return to the seat he vacated in 2019 next year.
Bindow, who was elected the Adamawa State in 2015, lost in his re-election bid three years ago.
He was defeated by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the 2019 governorship election in the state.
Bindow, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Yola, said he has finally resolved to join the governorship race in a bid to complete his second term in office.
He said all the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Adamawa are qualified and urged them to give him the chance to continue from where he stopped for more development in the state.
READ ALSO: DSS invites ex-Adamawa gov, Bindow, others over ‘anti-Buhari’ meeting
The ex-governor urged the people of the state to give him the opportunity to serve the state for a second term.
He said: “I did a lot in the state when I was governor and I have many plans for the state, if hopefully re-elected in 2023.”
The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, who was also at the briefing, called for unity in the party.
